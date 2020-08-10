University of Limerick confirms plans for 'full graduation ceremony' for class of 2020

A FULL graduation ceremony is to take place for the University of Limerick Class of 2020 "as long as a second wave of Covid-19 does not hit prior to this", it has been confirmed.

UL Student Life has released a statement on its their website to update students on the situation.

In June, UL Student Life and the higher authorities in UL agreed to host a social distanced graduation in September but that plan was scrapped due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

“In light of this news, we are delighted to say that the University has agreed, as long as a second wave does not hit prior to this and it is safe to do so, to have a full ceremony in January 2021,” reads the statement on the UL Student Life website.

Gareth Brinn, 23, is a member of the graduating class of 2020 and is “glad” that the “frustrating” saga has been put to bed.

“I feel like this decision could have been reached much sooner. The students wanted a deferred graduation from the beginning,” he said.

“I feel like the university didn't listen and instead kept making decisions which only increased frustration and confusion. I'm glad we are having a graduation but I feel like this confusion and frustration could have been avoided,” Gareth concluded.

