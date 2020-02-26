University of Limerick teams up with Criminal Assets Bureau for new course

A NEW course at the University of Limerick will provide training to law enforcement in the area of proceeds of crime investigation, asset identification, seizure, confiscation and recovery.

UL and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are to work together on the new Postgraduate Diploma in Proceeds of Crime and Asset Identification.

UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald and Chief Bureau Officer Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Clavin launched the programme this Wednesday.

The new course is expected to start in September and will be run out of UL’s School of Law under course director Professor Shane Kilcommins.

The objective of the postgraduate diploma is to provide a recognised standard of training for staff in CAB and other law enforcement, regulatory and administrative agencies in both Ireland and internationally who require academic and professional training in the field of specific investigations.

Such training and education will help to establish standard operating procedures and identify established best practice in effective proceeds of crime investigations.

It builds on an already strong relationship between UL and An Garda Síochána, which UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald was “enabling a professional community of practice to engage with a professional community of scholarship.

“The programme will enhance UL’s position by continuing to build a critical mass in the areas of law enforcement and criminal justice,” he said noting that UL already accredits the Garda Siochana level 7 and level 9 training programmes.

“The new programme also fits with UL’s strategic objectives by engaging with a key stakeholder in the field,” he added.

Speaking at the launch, Detective Chief Superintendent Clavin said: “The Criminal Assets Bureau looks forward to building on our close working relationship with University of Limerick. The Bureau welcome this opportunity to upskill its Bureau Officers to meet the challenges posed, both nationally and internationally, in asset identification, asset confiscation and asset recovery.”

The new postgraduate diploma at UL will utilise a variety of leading specialists to deliver lectures including the bureau legal officer, a forensic accountant, a financial crime analyst and other internal bureau experts.

Barristers and experts from within An Garda Síochána will give tuition, while academic experts will also be involved in the delivery of content relating to reflective practice, research methodologies and skills.

Professor Shane Kilcommins, Head of UL’s School of Law, commented that since 1996 the Criminal Assets Bureau has been leading the way – both nationally and internationally – in new approaches to tackling criminal wrongdoing. Its originality lies in its capacity to employ civil mechanisms alongside more expressive criminal law instruments.

“This multi-agency approach to wrongdoing has proven to be very effective in permeating illegal organisations and operations, particularly the Bureau’s ability to permanently alter the social, financial and physical structures around the wrongdoer – the enterprise, its financial structures, its working capital, and the proceeds arising therefrom,” he said.