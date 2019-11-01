My Limerick - Eoin Shinners: 'It’s a very inclusive and diverse city'

What’s your first Limerick memory?

Marching with the Caherdavin beaver scouts in the St Patrick’s Day parade in 1986 in rain, hail and snow with my Dad, my brother and my two sisters. The crowds that lined O’Connell Street I recall were incredible. I was very glad of the black plastic bag under my beaver jumper that day!

What is your favourite part of the city/county and why?

The Limerick Milk Market - every Saturday morning it becomes the heartbeat of Limerick city where people from all walks of life gather to soak up the atmosphere, meet up, enjoy the fine cuisine and catch up over a cup of coffee.

What is your favourite local walk or view?

I love the strolling into town along the riverside walks with my wife Liz, eight year old daughter Breesha and my four year old son Eoinín - be it along O’Callaghan Strand, Clancy Strand or Howleys Quay. You could be anywhere in the world on a sunny day.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

Its people. The parish feel. It’s a very inclusive and diverse city. There’s something for everyone. Limerick has such a proud tradition of sports, culture and the arts. But education too. We are fortunate to have the best that education has to offer across all levels and the recent announcement of the University of Limerick moving into the former Dunnes Stores on Sarsfield Street is really exciting and will be fantastic for the city.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

I love to go for brunch on a Saturday morning with the family. It has to be Cafe Rose on Thomas Street. For fine dining, La Cucina on Henry Street does it for me.

How important do you think sports and the arts are to Limerick?

Sports and the arts are what make our city breathe. It’s what brings people together.

If you could add one amenity to Limerick, what would it be?

A light rail system serving north, south, east and west. Similar to the Luas in Dublin. Public parking in the city should be a public service for the people of Limerick and our visitors. Let’s make it free. That’ll bring more people into the city.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city today?

The greatest challenge for the city is to get people in and sustain growth and development of businesses.