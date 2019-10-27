14,000 descend on University of Limerick for open days

OVER 14,000 second level students, teachers, and parents flocked to the University of Limerick last Thursday and Friday for Open Days.

This year’s open day at the newly crowned Sunday Times University of The Year, was the biggest on record.

Over 2,000 students from outside of Ireland attended the open days, with students coming from the United Kingdom, France and Germany, and even as far afield as Philadelphia in the United States.

UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald said: “Our Open Days show the next generation of undergraduate what studying at UL can offer.”

Studying at University of Limerick will offer students the chance to become one of the most employable graduates in the country as well as allowing them the chance to develop personally during their time here.

“Teaching and learning are at the core of University of Limerick and the student experience is at its heart as the roadmap to graduation is followed" added Dr. Fitzgerald.

Taking place over the two days were presentations on all undergraduate courses at UL, interactive displays from faculties, information stands and tours of the newly extended Glucksman Library – one of the largest campus libraries in Ireland and one of the most digitally advanced in the world.

In addition, UL’s sporting facilities were recently enhanced with the launch of the new 22-acre €7m sports facility at Maguires Pitches, and a new Student Centre is currently undergoing construction, due for completion in 2020.

A new feature this year was a platform to provide even more information for parents, guardians and carers of second level students visiting.

On Friday, an information seminar took place to provide the information parents need from experts in areas like student accommodation, finance, wellbeing and support.