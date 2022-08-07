Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, August 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie,Breda) O'Connor (née Sheehan), Woodview Park, Limerick City and formerly of Glin, Co. Limerick.

Bridie died, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Martin, children David, Emer, Martin, Margaret and Mary, their partners, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Monday (August 8th) from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Tuesday (August 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

For those who are unable to attend Bridie's Funeral, the Requiem Mass may be viewed here

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Fundraising – Mid Western Cancer Foundation (mwcf.ie)

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Norah Murphy (née Fitzgerald), Carraward, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, formerly St Munchin's Terrace, Bruree, Co. Limerick.

Passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 7th August 2022.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, brother Michael and parents Jack and Nancy.

Sadly missed by her son PJ, daughters Christina and Bridget, daughter-in-law Peggy, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Darragh,Florence, Evie, Conor, and Oisin, brothers John, Peter and Aidan, sisters Mary, Catherine, Ann and Maggie, mother-in-law Bridget Murphy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick (P56WK40) on Tuesday from 6-8pm.

Arriving at St Bartholomew's Church Dromcollogher on Wednesday August 10th at 12.45pm, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Mass will be live streamed https://www.facebook.com/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312/, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

Please feel free to leave to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page, or send mass cards or letters of sympathy by post to McCarthy funeral Director, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel Murphy, Meenoline North, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 6th 2022, at University Hospital Limerick. Noel is very sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, sons Michael and Anthony, daughters Marie and Stephanie, sons-in-law Chris and Seamus, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Darragh, Shay, Leah, Lily, Sorcha, Joey, C.J. and Alana, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Funeral cortege will depart Noel’s home on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards to Reilig na Tríonóide. Family flowers only, please. If you would like to donate to Milford Care Centre in memory of Noel, please click on this link Please leave your message of condolence in the Condolences section at the end of this page.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Christine (Chrissy) Dollery (née Clancy), Dromard, Rathkeale, Limerick.

Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by her husband Philip, daughters Nuala and Marie, son Ronnie. Deeply regretted by her sons Paul, Philip, Damien, daughters Gruita and Lillian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Lily, brother Paul, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale, on Monday evening from 6.30p.m.-8.pm. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 3p.m. To send condolences click on the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Fr. Bartholomew (Bart) Daly MHM, Kenya, New York and formerly of Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Rathgar, Dublin.

On August 6, 2022, peacefully in Wexford General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Hannah (née Fitzgerald) and by his brothers Paddy and Seán, sisters-in-law Julie Mai and Gay. Survived and sadly missed by his brother Joe, his sister-in-law Patty, nieces, nephews, extended family and other relatives and his Mill Hill Missionary colleagues, friends, Parishioners and staff at Our Lady of Peace and White Plains Parishes, New York.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s House, 50 Orwell Park, Rathgar on Tuesday (August 9) from 2.00 o’c until 5.00 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 10) from St. Joseph’s House, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Terenure, followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed live; click here

Messages of sympathy for the family may be left in the condolences section below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joe Cregan, Clonskeagh, Dublin; formerly, Cappagh, Co Limerick.

Died peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the medical and nursing team at Blackrock Clinic, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary, wonderful and much loved Dad of Brian, Órla and Niamh; devoted and treasured grandad to Gavin, Clíona, Peter, Jenny and Michelle. He will be deeply missed by his sons-in-law Gerry and Simon, sister Ita, brother-in-law Seamus, his many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 10 August at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed on line using the following link: https://donnybrookparish.ie/webcam/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mairéad Coffey (née O'Malley), Mullally Lawn, Cappamore, Limerick.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her son Brian and sisters Philomena and Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons Pat and Alan, daughters-in-law Tove and Sarah, adored granddaughter Aoibhinn, sisters Sheila, Maureen and Ann, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Monday evening from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to HDU, University Hospital Limerick. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Condolence Section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

