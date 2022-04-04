Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 4, 2022

THE death has occurred of John McMahon, Creeves, Askeaton, Co. Limerick, peacefully, at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick, 3rd April 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughter Elaine, sons Ciaran, Bernard, James, Shane & Fergal, sister Kathleen, brother David, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Tuesday evening (5th April) from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church Askeaton.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday (6th April) at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Kilbradran Cemetery.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dolores Duggan Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick

Dolores, died (peacefully) at her residence, in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridget and her siblings Nozie, Bibby, Mary, Michael and Paddy.

Very deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, brother Sean, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (April 5th) from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal on Wednesday (April 6th) to St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will pass the family residence on Wednesday (April 6th) at 10.40am en route to the church, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects. Fresh flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard Brazier Summer Street, Limerick City, Limerick



Gerard Brazier (Summer Street, Limerick, formerly of the Gables, Rathbane) 1st April 2022, unexpectedly.

Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Dearly loved father of Trish and Edward.

Sadly missed by his stepdaughter Nicky and her mother Marion (O’Donoghue), grandchildren Shaun, Eve and Dion, sister Mary, brothers Joe, Damien, Eugene, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening 6th April from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 7th April in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marion KEANE (née Lonergan) Deel Manor, Askeaton, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick



Formerly of Smith O’Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Marion passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paul.

Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, sisters Jacqueline, Mary & Simone, brother William, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday April 6th from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Thursday April 7th for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

------------------------------------------

