Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, February 6, 2022

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Shea, Ballycahane Middle, Crecora and formerly of Derrineden, Mastergeehy, Waterville, Kerry.

February 5th 2022 peacefully in his 95th year at his home surrounded by his sorrowing wife and family. Predeceased by his sons Patrick and Jeremiah, sisters Marion, Kathleen, Anne, brothers John and James. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret née Sullivan, family Kathleen (O'Donnell), Fionan, Joseph, Mary (Kelly), and Sean, sons in law, daughters in law, adoring grandchildren, brother Noel, sisters Sheila (Holder) and Eileen (O'Connor), Christina (Griffin), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, his carers, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Removal to arrive Wednesday morning at St Michael's Church, Mainster for 12 noon requiem mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick's mass will be live-streamed link to follow.

As per Covid guidelines refrain from shaking hands and wear face coverings.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of John Phillips, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town & formally Bowman Street, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his sister Anne (Wilkinson). Deeply regretted his loving wife Susan, brother-in-law Bob (Wilkinson) , nephew Dino, niece Louise (O’Grady), grand-nephews David & Robert, grand-nieces Lilly-Anne & Ruby, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Special thanks to all who cared for John over recent months & in his final illness.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home Monday (Feb. 7th) from 6.00 pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Tuesday at 12.00 Noon, which can be viewed online here followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to St. Vincent de Paul.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and be aware of social distancing obligations and requirements.

If you wish to offer condolences to the family, please click on the link below to leave your message.

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Sullivan, Garryglass, Ballysimon; late of Cathedral Place, Limerick, St. John's CBSI and Vice President of Claughaun GAA.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. John's Hospital.

Predeceased by his sister Peggy (Hamill) and brother Billy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (Pat), sons Liam, Brendan and Eoghan, daughter-in-law Pat and future daughter-in-law Laura, brothers Seán and Tony, sisters Mary and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (February 7th) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the Funeral Home on Tuesday (February 8th) at 12.10pm for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm in St. John's Cathedral.

Brendan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

(To donate click here)

The death has occurred of Michael O'Connell, Assumption Terrace, Doon, Limerick.

Peacefully at his residence after a long illness borne with fortitude and courage. Predeceased by his sisters Kitty Humphreys and Angela Brennan. Sadly missed by his loving sister Dolores O’Connell Taffe, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Monday from 4 pm to 7 pm and Tuesday from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Removal from his residence Wednesday at 12.30 pm for 2 pm Service in Shannon Crematorium.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Condolence Section below.

The death has occurred of Liam Kelly, Ballybrien, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Liam, passed away peacefully on Sunday 6th February, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff of the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Lane) and loving father of Eric, Marie (Brennan) and the late Brendan, daughter-in-law Kay, son-in-law Paul, his adored grandchildren, Jamie, Jack, Jason, Oscar and Amelia. Loving brother of Mossie, Josie (Perkins) and Maureen (Fitzgerald), sisters-in-law Breda and Lena Kelly. Predeceased by his brothers Eddie and Thomas and sister Margaret (O'Mahony). Sadly missed by his family, his nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home Monday from 3pm. Funeral cortège will leave his home on Tuesday at 12 noon for 12.30pm Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Anglesborough, V35 EK10. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Covid restrictions. Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below. Live streaming link to follow.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Tresh) Goodwin (née Roughan), Ballyneety and formerly of Merval Park, Clareview & Farranshone.

Tresh died peacefully in the tender loving care of Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Tom dearest mother of Tommy, Pauline (Holt), Jane (Keehan), Kieran, Orlaith (O’Brien) & the late Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law Noreen, Deirdre & Catherina, sons-in-law John, Edward & Dermot, her fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 8th February from 5-6:30pm.

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday 9th February at 11am. This will be streamed live here

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Nancy (Nana) Briscoe (née Scannell), Salthill, Galway, formerly Abbeyfeale, Limerick and New York.

Nancy passed away peacefully on Saturday, 5th February at University Hospital Galway with her loving family by her side. Dearly beloved mother of Patrick, Mary, Ann, Clare and Karen, adored grandmother of Aoife, Orna and Mark Cunningham, Aidan and Lauren Boyd, Emma, Patrick and Tomas Briscoe, Derek and Rory Ballachino, Kyra and Jack Strogylos and cherished great grandmother of baby Grace.

Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her son, daughters and their father Charlie, her sisters Bríd and Noreen, daughter-in-law Maryanne, sons-in-law Ian, Stephen, Tom and David and grandchildren, extended family especially Michelle, Alison and Frank, nieces and nephews, many great neighbours, friends and wonderful care team and all who knew her.

A ‘Walk-through’ system for Reposing is in place at the ‘Cillín’ which is located within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna on Monday 7th February from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Removal from the ‘Cillín’ at 7 p.m. to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Requiem Mass therein on Tuesday, 8th February at 12 noon . Private cremation to follow.

No flowers please.

Donations if desired to CROÍ

Livestreaming link for Mass is available on http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Book of Condolence

If you would like to leave a personal message for the family please use the book of Condolence attached. The family would like to thank you sincerely for you thoughtfulness at this sad time.

May she be re-united with her siblings and daughter-in-law Liz

May 'Our Lady' watch over them

Rest In Peace

