Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, January 2, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née Hickey) Corcamore, Clarina

Mary died after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, dearest children Peter & Emma, adored granddaughter Grace, brother Michael, sister-in-law Majella, Peter’s partner Mykeala, uncle Joe, niece Niamh, nephew Ger, other close family & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at home (Eircode: V94 PH2P) on Monday 3rd January, from 4-8pm for family and friends who feel comfortable to attend.

Mary’s Cortege will leave her home to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Tuesday 4th January for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Mass will be live streamed here

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

No flowers please; donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. Click here to donate online.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

The death has occurred of Hylda O'Hanlon (née Cruise) Meadow Vale, Raheen

Hylda O’Hanlon (nee Cruise) (Meadow Vale, Raheen, Limerick).

January 1st 2022 peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Liam. Dearly loved mother of Diarmaid, Sorcha (Kelly), Aoife and the late Conor. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Melinda and Trish, son-in-law Tommy, her beloved grandchildren Sophie, Abby, Chloe, Caoimhe and Liam, brothers Dermot and Vincent, sister Oonagh, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday (4th January) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Wednesday (5th January) at 11.30am in Raheen Church, Raheen followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm.

Hyldas’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Ciarán Forbes OSB, Glenstal Abbey, Murroe

Forbes OSB, Ciarán [Tadhg Eoin], (Glenstal Abbey) January 1st 2022, peacefully at Glenstal; sadly missed by his brothers, sister and family, the Abbot and community of Glenstal Abbey, and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, County Tipperary, from 2.00 pm until 4.00 pm on Tuesday 4th January. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 5th January at 12.10 pm. Private cremation to follow.

Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19 with regard to mask wearing and social distancing. Attendance in person at the Funeral Mass is limited to family and friends.

The Funeral Mass for Br Ciarán can be viewed live on glenstal.com/abbey/webcam

