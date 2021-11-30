Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine White (née O'Sullivan) of 11 Corrib Drive, Clareview, Limerick / Listowel, Kerry.



She died peacefully, on November 30, 2021, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Anne, sons Tony, Alan and Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Breda, Maureen and Nellie, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m to 8.p.m. Funeral arriving to Christ The King Church, Caherdavin, on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Catherine being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed at link at bottom of this page, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.

-------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) O'Donoghue of St Joseph's Terrace, Hospital, Limerick.



Michael (Mikey) O'Donoghue, Birmingham, UK and late of St Joseph’s Terrace Hospital, on the 13th of November 2021 is predeceased by his wife Mary, his brother Patrick (Pa) and his grandchild Baby Andrew.

Sadly missed by his daughter Teresa, grandchildren Sarah and Lucy great-grandchildren Theo and Elliot, siblings Mary, Bertha, Tommy, Teresa, Catherine, James and Josephine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Birmingham on the 6th of December 2021. Mass for the repose of his soul to take place in St John the Baptist Church, Hospital, at a date to be arranged.

May He Rest In Peace.

Condolences and messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence book at the link below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mona) O'Brien of Bunavoi, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary.



Margaret ( Mona) O' Brien ,Bunavoi, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, lifelong friend to Canon Liam McNamara & lifelong member of the legion of Mary & the pioneers.

Died on 29th November 2021, peacefully in the loving care of St Anthony's Nursing Home Pallasgreen.

Pre deceased by her parents & brother Paddy Joe.Sadly missed by Canon Liam,relatives cousins & many friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Pallasgreen this Wednesday evening at 6 to 8 o' clock.

Leaving the funeral home at 11 o' clock on Thursday morning for requiem Mass in the church of St John the Baptist Nicker at 11.30 .

Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery,Pallasgreen. No flowers please, donations if desired to St Vincent's de Paul. This funeral will be held in accordance with HSE guidelines in the interest of public safety.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Barry Folan of Wellfield, Garryowen, Limerick.



Very deeply regretted by his wife Caroline, children Stephen and Laura, grandchildren Neala, Freya and Thomas, daughter-in-law Eilish, Laura's partner Kyrin, sister Siobhan, brother-in-law Joe, parents-in-law Dom and Joan Lipper, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Thursday (December 2nd) from 12pm to 2pm, with removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, for Humanist Service, at 3pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of condolence may be expressed in the Condolence Section at the link below.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

