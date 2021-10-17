Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, October 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael J. Whelan, Ballinacurra Gardens.

Late of Wang & Dell. Former member of Limerick Golf Club and Torch Players

Died peacefully at St. Camillus Hospital, on 16th October 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Ina and dearest father of Dolores (Curtin).

Sadly missed by his loving daughter, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Zoe & Leon, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday 18th October from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends.

Following Michael’s wishes, his body will be donated to science.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Camillus' Hospital Rehab Unit c/o Griffin's 061 415000

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Hannah (Joan) Neligan (née O'Halloran), Purt, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away, peacefully at her home, on Sunday, October 17th 2021. Joan is very sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, brothers John, Mossie, Ned, Mike and Dan, sisters Kathleen, Eileen, Mary and Breda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.00 a.m. in Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale followed by private cremation. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Due to current HSE guidelines, current church capacity limited to 50%.

House strictly private, please.

No flowers, please. If you would like to make a donation to Milford Hospice Home Care Team in memory of Joan, please click on this link

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Kilbridge (née Noonan), Shannon Banks, Corbally.

Marie, died peacefully, at Riverdale Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Joe.

Deeply regretted by her children Kieran, Paul and Susan, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Laura, son-in-law David, grandchildren Kevin, Kiara, Lee, Lynn, Samuel, Ruth, Joshua and Sarah, great grandchildren Kian, Klara, Aoibheann, Sean and Theo, sister Nessa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Monday (October 18th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon on Tuesday (October 19th) in St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jim (Jimmy) Fox, Ballyferode, Glenroe.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness, in the presence of his loving wife at University Hospital, Limerick. Devoted and loving husband of Carmel (Fouhy) and brother of Sr. Sheila (Presentation Convent, Clonmel) Kathleen (Kelly, Skeheenarinky) and Tom. Pre-deceased by his brother Liam.

Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law Eily Fox (Mitchelstown) Gertrude Magner (Castletownroche) and Patricia Fouhy-Barry (Castlelyons) neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

MAY JIM REST IN PEACE.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noreen Foley (née Cussen), Cooleygorman, Broadford.

On October 16, 2021 unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and grandson Liam. Sadly missed by her daughters Noreen and Elaine, sons John, Patrick, Mike, Seamus and Donal, sons-in-law John and Adrian, daughters-in-law Brida, Lynda, Leesha, Olivia and Mary, her sixteen grandchildren, brothers John and Martin, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Rest in Peace



Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford, on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. In line with HSE guidelines the funeral home will be restricted to family and friends. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 11.30am to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. Church restricted to 50% capacity. Please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands. Mass will be streamed live. (Details to follow)



House private please due to restrictions

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Fitzgibbon, Shanagolden.

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Fitzgibbon, Lisbane, Shanagolden, on 17th October 2021, who died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Maurice, mother Maureen and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his wife Brigid, sons Maurice & Damien, daughters in law Ann & Martina, adored grandfather of Rebecca, Cian, Grace, Abigail, Jack, Dale & Luke, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 19th October, in St. Senan's Church, Shanagolden, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kildradran Cemetery. In the interests of public health attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church capacity and in line with social distancing protocols.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Collins, formerly of Castlefarm, Hospital, and Cross of the Tree, Knocklong.

On 15th October 2021, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his loving wife Fran. Deeply regretted by his loving son Kevin, daughter in law Siobhán, granddaughters Laura, Rachel, Jordan and Andrea Kate, granddaughter Kayla, sister Mary, brothers John and Mike, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private prayers will take place at O'Leary's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current public health guidelines regarding gatherings. Expressions of sympathy can be expressed through the 'Condolences' link rip.ie