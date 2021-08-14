Deaths in Limerick - August 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Bernard McCarthy

Of Templeogue, Dublin and Cappamore

Former deputy principal of Templeogue College. On August 12, 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of Marie. Much loved father of the late Cormac. He will be sadly missed by his wife, dearly loved daughter Órla, grandchildren Fiona, Andrew, Jean and David, sisters Betty and Anne, daughter-in-law Laura, son-in-law Mark, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many longstanding friends.

Rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 17 at 11am in Terenure College Chapel and may be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.

I líonta Dé go gcastar sinn

*******

The death has occurred of Peggy Moloney (née Kenneally)

Of Colmamswell, Charleville, Cork and Ballyagran

In Mooresville, North Carolina, formerly of Colmanswell.

Wife of the late Dick Moloney.

Sister of the late Donie and Nan (Kiely).

Sadly missed by her daughter Anne, son John, brother Sonny, sisters Ellen (Savage), Kathy (Riordan), fond nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Messages of sympathy may be sent by post to O'Malley Funeral Directors Charleville.

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of John (Sean) O’Sullivan

Of Byrne Avenue, Prospect

Sean died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Helen and dearest father of Martha, John, Marion, Sarah, Lisa and the late Darren. Sadly missed by his wife and children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, brother David, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Tuesday, August 17 at 11:30am and will be streamed-live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLLEfSAMKlQ.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Joseph Stundon

Of Caherdavin Lawn, Caherdavin

Former Coppersmith.

Joseph died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Derek and Colm, daughters Valerie and Jane, daughter-in-law Vivienne, grandchildren Olivia, Conor, Sarah and Josh, brothers and sisters, nephews and neices, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Burial service will take place in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret on Thursday, August 19 at 2pm.

House private please.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Hudner

Of Ballyshonakin, Effin

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family, on Friday, August 13, 2021. Predeceased by his daughter Joanne, brother Fr. James, sisters Chrissie and Mary. Sadly missed by his wife Nora, sons Ricky and Diarmuid, daughters Sheila, Eva and Pauline, sisters Joan and Nora, grand-children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Family Mass only (due to Covid restrictions) in St. Mary's Church, Effin, on Sunday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private.

Messages of sympathy may be sent by post to O'Malley Funeral Directors, Main St. Charleville.

*******

The death has occurred of Tony Tynne

Of Belfield Gardens, Ennis Road

Late of Limerick Boat Club and Irish Shell.

Tony died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his best friend and loving wife Bernie, children Susan, Tony (Jnr.) and Dominic, grandchildren Ali, Dylan and Josh, close family friend Leona, son-in-law Dan, daughter-in-law Linda, brothers Paddy and John, sisters Margaret, Dolores and Mary, other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday, August 16, at 11:00am and will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzLldy5WiAo&feature=youtu.be.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret cemetery.

House private please

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.