Deaths in Limerick - Monday, May 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Mollie Sexton (née Reidy), Beechwood Avenue, Newcastle West.

Wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her daughters Eileen (O’Shea), Joan (Lawlor) and Mary (O’Sullivan), son Billy, grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West this Wednesday, 26th May, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed, link to follow.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link on rip.ie

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Chrissie Cosgrove (née Foley), of Willow Grove, Westbury, Atlunkard, Co. Clare and formerly of Castleconnell.

Who passed away May 23rd 2021, suddenly after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ger, sons Tony, Dermot, Liam and Shane, grandchildren Aoife, Aislinn, Niamh, Jack, Erin and Sean, daughters-in-law Catherine, Sandra, Louise and Shane's partner Paul, her niece Nuala, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

The funeral cortege will leave the family home on Thursday (May 27th) en-route to St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury, Atlunkard for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

The service will be live streamed (to view click here)

Followed by burial service in Kilbane Church Graveyard, Broadford, Co. Clare.

House private on Thursday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

(to donate click here)