Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connell (née Quane), Keane Street, Killalee and formerly of North Claughaun Road, Garryowen. Late of Rehab Care, John's Street and late of Carol Cusack's Shop, Pennywell.

Mary died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre

Predeceased by her infant daughters and parents Brendan and Peg Quane. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Graham (Henry), children Rebecca and Adam, sisters Marie, Cora, Dolores, Chrissie, Ber, Caroline and Helen, mother-in-law Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Thursday (April 15th) at 11am in St. John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Mary's funeral cortège will depart the Church at 12 noon approx. and will then travel pass the family home in Keane Street, Killalee and her former home house in North Claughaun Road, Garryowen, en route to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

(To donate click here)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Hayes (née Campbell), Walnut Court, Kennedy Park and formerly of Mary Street.

Elizabeth (Betty) died peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mother of the late Des. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Des, daughters Joanne, Marian and Alifon, brother Peter and his wife Teresa ,sons-in-law Tommy, Derek and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Wednesday (April 14th) at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Mass will be streamed live (to view click here) Betty's funeral cortège will depart the Church at 12 noon approx. and will then travel pass the family home in Walnut Court, Kennedy Park, and proceed to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

(To donate click here)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Harnett, Devon Road, Templeglantine.

Suddenly in the wonderful care of the staff St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Patrick is the beloved brother of Peig, Chris, Michael and Renee. He will be sadly missed by all his family, his siblings, his brothers-in-law Pat and Denis, his sister-in-law Noreen, his uncle David, his cherished nieces and nephews and their children, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá Anam

In accordance with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Patrick's remains will be removed from Harnett's Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. and will arrive at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. after which he will be laid to rest in the Old Cemetery in Templeglantine West.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ttmparish

Family flowers only please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com