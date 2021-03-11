Deaths in Limerick - March 11, 2021

The death has occurred of John Donnelly of Portmarnock and formerly of Glasnevin and Limerick and late of Burmah Castrol. On 11th March 2021. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons Aubrey and Shane, daughter Una, daughter-in-law Edel, son-in-law Ronan, his adored grandchildren Faye, Zach and Rose, brothers Martin and Bernard, sisters Mary, Katherine and Anne, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. A live stream of John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday, 15th March, at 10am on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Nora Hogan of 35 Cois Daoile, Rathkeale, Limerick. Died on 10th March 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Stephanie, son-in-law John, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Rathkeale this Saturday, 13th March, at 12 o'clock. Burial will take place afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lyons of Cloverfield, Dromkeen, Limerick. Paddy, died (peacefully) in his 91st year, at the Good Council Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Molly and Jack and his brothers Jimmy and Johnny. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. Paddy's Funeral Cortège will pass his residence, in Cloverfield, on Saturday (March 13th) en route to St. Bridget's Church, Dromkeen, for a private Requiem Mass for family only, at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Kilteely Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William Moroney of Main Street, Cappamore, Co Limerick. On March 11th 2021, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Kathleen (Lila), Biddy, Mary and Elizabeth, brothers Henry and Mattie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral cortège will leave Lynch-Kellys Funeral Home, Cappamore on Saturday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

The death occurred of Orla O'Donovan of Ballyvoughan, Ardagh and Interior Style Newcastle West on 10th March, peacefully at home with her loving family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Mike and Josie, brother Gerard, sister Jennifer and Orla's partner Mark, grandmother Teresa, aunts, uncles, cousins and her large circle of good friends. Arriving at Kilcolman Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial at Ardagh Cemetery (travelling via Orla's home). Mass will be live streamed on (link to follow). In accordance with Government guidelines Mass will be restricted to 10 people.

The death has occurred of Ken Quin of Mungret and formerly of South Circular Road. Late of Limerick Golf Club. On March 11th 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Dearly loved and very proud father of Richard and Rebecca. Beloved son of the late Kevin and Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving granddaughter Roux, brother John, sisters Jean (O’ Callaghan), Geri (Baggott) and Judi (Kennedy), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private family Funeral Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday (13th March) at 12 noon. The Funeral Service will be live streamed. Password JTKQ12