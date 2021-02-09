Deaths in Limerick - February 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Johnny Brennan

Of Hyde Road, Prospect

Late of Revenue Commissioners, Crescent Clothing Company and Young Munster RFC

On February 9, 2021 peacefully in St. John’s Hospital.

Regretted by his loving brother Buddy, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousin Ger Brennan. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Michael.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family will take place on Thursday, February 11 at 12 noon in The Dominican Church, Glentworth Street with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street.

The death has occurred of Kate Curtin (née Daly)

Of Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, and Brosna, Kerry

Passed away unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the director and staff at Teach Altra, Newmarket on Tuesday February 2 , 2021.

Kate, beloved wife of Mike and dear mother of Jimmy (Australia) and Nora Mary (O’Connor), (Newmarket), is very sadly missed by her loving husband, family, grandchildren Liam, Alisha, Peig, Hugh and Kate, daughter-in-law Justine, son-in-law Danny, cousins, neighbours and wonderful friends.

The day thou gavest, Lord, is over.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortège will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale, on Wednesday at 10.30am en route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link:

https://youtu.be/9HYasWkyoSk

Also on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to The Old Cemetery, The Square, Brosna. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Michael Lane

Of 14 Churchview, Castlemahon, Limerick

Died on February 8. 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff at St Catherine's Nursing Home. Survived by wife Joan, daughters Mary and Eileen, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Castlemahon Church on Wednesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on this link: https://youtu.be/nVvLbImylSo

Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Riedy's Undertakers.

The death has occurred of William K (Bill) Lowry

Of Lissanalta, Dooradoyle and Bunratty, Clare

Formerly of Armagh.

Late of Foxwald, Hill Road, Bunratty.

Peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his wife Phyllis Mullen Lowry.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Darrell, daughter Shauna, daughter-in-law Dorothy, son-in-law Will, grandchildren, sister Mazie, his stepdaughters, stepson and their families.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday, February 11 at 11am.

Message of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) Lyons

Of Bolane, Kildimo

Formerly of San Francisco. Aged 58.

Joey passed away peacefully at his sisters’ residence on February 8, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Joan and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John and Eamon, sisters Mary, Florence, Bernie, Geraldine, Siobhan, Ann and Catherine, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends here and abroad.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, February 10 at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Joey’s Mass will be live streamed by clicking on the following link https://youtu.be/Yu5jccJ_PCA

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Downey’s Undertakers, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Gerard McNamara

Of St Ita`s Street, St Mary`s Park

Gerard, passed away (suddenly) at his residence.

Predeceased by his father John and his brother John. Very deeply regretted by his mother Bernie, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving for a private requiem Mass, for family only, on Wednesday, February 10 at 1pm in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Timothy Michael Meyenberg

Of 3 Fernview, Kilmeedy, Limerick

Formerly of Chicago. Died on February 7, 2021 suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by loving wife Joanne, son Thomas, and daughter Lauren, brother, sisters, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Kilmeedy Church on Thursday, February 11, at 11 am. Cremation after in Shannon Crematorium, Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://youtu.be/WLEruLCybwE

Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Riedys Undertakers.

The death has occurred of Sr Ellen Morton

Of Limerick City and Buttevant

Sisters of Mercy, Mount St Vincent, O’Connell Avenue and formerly of Ballinguile, Buttevant, Co. Cork.

Sr. Ellen died unexpectedly but peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her nieces and Sisters of Mercy.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Sr Elizabeth and Sr Nora, her nieces Gerarda, Eilish and Dolores, grandnephews and grandniece, her Sisters of Mercy, Mount St. Vincent and sisters in South Central province. Pre-deceased by her sister Mary (O’Sullivan) and brother-in-law William.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, February 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 2pm and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to St. Bridget's Cemetery, Buttevant.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis’

In-line with current guidelines Mass is restricted to 10 people only.

Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Pat O'Shea

Of 9 Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry

On February 8, 2021. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, daughter Paula, sons Brian, Brendan and Pauric, grandchildren Faye, Niall, James, Ella and Alex, his mother Mary, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private family funeral Mass will take place at 12noon on Thursday, February 11, at St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry. Burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Mass cards and messages of sympathy may be expressed through Downey Funeral Directors, Pallaskenry, Contact 061-393111.

The death has occurred of Patrick Quille

Of Glenderough, Templeglantine

Died on February 9, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Liam, Padraig and Declan, daughters Marie and Deirdre, sons in law Pierce and Gerard, daughters-in-law Sylvia and Nessa, grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday, February 11, at 10 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in Church of Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Burial after in adjoining Cemetery, Reilig na Trínóide. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on link:

https://youtu.be/__sWB84fIUM

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers.

The death has occurred of James Ryan

Of Coolishal, Ballysimon,

James died peacefully, surrounded by his family at home.

Beloved husband of Catherine, dearest father of Sarah, Denis and Richard and adored grandad to Josh, Matthew, Ben, James and Hugh. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Declan, Richard’s partner Ann, sister Anna (London), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family only, will take place in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Bohermore on Wednesday, February 10 at 11:30am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

House private please

In-line with current guidelines Mass is restricted to 10 people only. Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan

Of Roxtown, Grange and Kilmallock

Late of the Galvone Box Factory

Patrick, passed away (suddenly) at home.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters Maeve and Christine, brothers Denis, Sean and Mossy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Patrick's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday, February 11 at 1.30pm on route to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, for a private requiem Mass, for family only, at 2pm.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety.

House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of John Ryan

Of Oola Hills, Oola

Of Luton, England and late of Oola Hills. On February 5, 2021. Beloved father of Amanda, Grace, James and the late Roger. Lovingly remembered by his brother James B (Ryan - Kilfeacle), sister Maureen (Whelan - Dublin), sister-in-law Mary C (Ryan - Kilfeacle), son-in-law Craig (Searle), nephew Brendan (Ryan) and niece Grace (Ryan). Predeceased by his parents John and Ida and sisters Sister Rosario (Ryan) and Sister Eda (Ryan). Deeply regretted also by his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends.

May John rest in peace

Private cremation service will take place in Luton in the coming weeks. A memorial Mass will take place at a later stage when the current restrictions are lifted.

The death has occurred of Krzysztof Krzyzanowski

Of 130 Arraview, Newcastle West

Died on February 5, 2021 at his residence. Survived by his sister, niece, cousin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church this Wednesday, February 10 at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon crematorium.