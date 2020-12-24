Deaths in Limerick - December 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Connor (née O'Kelly), Clontarf, Dublin and late Ballymacamore, Croom.

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Daughter of the late Tim and Mary O’Kelly. Wife of the late Brian and sister of the late Joe.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers John, Denis, Ted, Tony, sisters Betty, Marie and Ann, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral service on Sunday, 27th December at 1 pm at Shannon Crematorium, while adhering to government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distance.

Sympathies can be expressed through link on rip.ie or letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom.

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Carroll, Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road.

Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Florence. Dearly loved father of Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, sisters Kathleen and Teresa, sisters-in-law Angela and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will leave residence on Tuesday (29th December) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass for family and close friends in the Sacred Heart Church, The Crescent at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Gerard’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Carmel) Kenny (née Clohessy), Yeats Avenue, Kincora Park, Southill.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Susan, Anne and Carmel, sons Michael, Tony, Noel and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (December 28th) at 11.00am in the Holy Family Church, Southill followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium.

The Funeral cortege, will pass the family home, on Monday at approx. 10.45am to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.