Deaths in Limerick - December 14, 2020

The death has occurred of John Casey

Of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon and the Garvey Centre, John Street

On December 11, 2020 suddenly. Beloved son of Mary and the late John. Cherished brother of Anne, Frank, Gary and Owen. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Gerard, sisters-in-law Susan, Sharon and Mexi, nephews, niece, uncles, aunts, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing for family and close friends at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street from 9.45am to 10.30am on Wednesday, December 16, followed by Requiem mass in St Brigids Church, Singland at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at John’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street.

"John enriched the lives of all who knew him."

The death has occurred of Mary Horan (née Herlihy)

Of Main Street, Glin and Knocknagoshel, Kerry

On December 14, 2020, in her 96th year and predeceased by her husband Timothy (Tadhg), brothers and sisters. Peacefully in the care of University Hospital Limerick and surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughter Mairéad, sons Eamon, Liam and Michael; daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Hannah (Lyons), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

"May her guardian angel speed her home"

Removal from her home for requiem Mass this Wednesday at 1.30pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton. House private please, Due to government and HSE guidelines, requiem Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"

The death has occurred of Eamon Lowe

Of Corrib Drive, Clareview

Late radio officer, Shannon. On December 13, 2020, peacefully, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Julia. Dearly loved father of Jean, Caroline, Susan, David, Irene and Daragh. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Helen and Kay. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Tom, Paul, Alain and Kieran, daughter-in-law Bella, his beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Jim and Ger, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday, December 16 in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, at 11am, followed by private cremation service in Shannon crematorium.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Eamon’s requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street.

The death has occurred of Darragh Robinson

Of Swallow Drive, John Crew Park

Predeceased by his mother Kathleen, sister Sinead and brothers John and Dermot. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, dad Dermot senior, son Jamie, sisters Linda, Samantha, Catherine, Lisa, Stacey and Mary, brothers Kenneth, Christopher, Niall and Owen, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday, December 16 at 11am in Holy Family Church, Southill, followed by burial in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' funeral directors.

The death has occurred of Sr Scholasticia Scanlon

Of Presentation Convent, Killarney, Co Kerry and Ballagh

Beloved daughter of the late Ned and Mai and sister of the late Maura. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sisters Gretta (Ryan) and Ita, brothers Eamonn and Patrick, sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, her Presentation community and many dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Noel and Bernard.

"May she rest in peace"

FUNERAL STRICTLY PRIVATE

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for St Scholasticia in St Mary's Cathedral. Sr Scholasticia's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on killarneyparish.com on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.