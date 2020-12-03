Deaths in Limerick - December 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa Philomena Pattinson (née Moran), late of Birmingham, England and formerly of Wolfe Tone Street.

Died peacefully, at Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham, on 20th November 2020. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Pattinson. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Tony, Desmond and Philip, daughters-in-law Wanjira, Margaret and Elaine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandson, brother Anthony Moran, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.



May She Rest in Peace



Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (December 5th) at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow) with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell.



Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.



Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.



Teresa’s family, request that donations, in lieu of flowers, to be made to Operation Smile UK Unit A, Genoa House, Juniper Drive, London SW18 1FY.

The death has occurred of Gerry McMahon, Keane Street, Killalee. Late of SIPTU, Royal Liver Insurance. Gerry was an active supporter of Geraldines F.C., Fianna Fail and a keen Golfer at Adare Manor Golf Club.

Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Margaret and adored father of Paul, Darragh and Sinead. Sadly missed by his nine adoring grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister Peggy, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (December 5th) at 11.00am in St. John Cathedral, Cathedral Place, Mass will be live streamed (To view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House private, please

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation (To donate click here)

The death has occurred of Nora Madden (née Collopy), Ballyvourneen, Caherconlish.

Peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing home. Beloved wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving daughter Gabrielle, sons Seamus, Gerard and Eamon, daughters-in-law Lil, Christine and Patricia, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Barry, Deirdre, David, Lisa, Andrew, John, Caitlin, Sean and Michael, sister Mai Rainsford, sister-in-law Tess, niece Siobhan, nephew Patrick, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Saturday, 5th December, at Archbishop Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed at this link. Burial afterwards in Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the patients fund St. Michael’s Nursing Home. Messages of condolence can be left via the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Leo Griffin, Glasgow Park, Roxboro, and late of John Crane and life long member of Pike Rovers.

Peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Claire, son Damian, grandchildren Oliver, Sam, Luke, Grace and Leo, sister Olive, son-in-law Dermot, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Monday (December 7th) at 11.00am in St. John Cathedral, Cathedral Place, Mass will be live streamed (To view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Johnny Doran, Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale.

Died unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, December 3rd 2020.

Johnny, son of the late Patrick and Ellen, brother of the late Stevie, is very sadly missed by his brothers Paddy and Tom, sisters Helen and Theresa, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale at 11.00 a.m. and will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Mary Dineen (née Sheehy), Summerville Gardens, South Circular Road, and formerly of Mount Trenchard, Foynes.

Peacefully at University Limerick Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother of Brian and Carolyn. Predeceased by her late brother Jimmy, sister Gabrielle and brother-in-law Richard. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Andrew and David, sisters Gertrude and Betty, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Wednesday (9th December) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson Funeral Home or can be written online via the link on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Cooke, Bottomstown, Knockainey.

Christy passed away unexpectedly at his residence.

Son of the Late Nicholas & Joan.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Tom & Liam, sisters Bernie, Pauline (U.S.A.), Joanne & Eileen, sister in law Peggy, brothers in law Stephen, Henry & David, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, family relatives and friends.

Christy will be reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital Co. Limerick (V35XV96) on Friday (4/December/2020) from 10am until 7pm for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. (The family will not be present for this.)

Funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey on Saturday (5/December/2020) at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Christy's Funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at thie sad time can leave a message of support and condolence on the link on rip.ie Mass cards can be posted to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.