Deaths in Limerick, September 2, 2020

The death has occurred of John Mangan, late of Grouse Lodge, Boughilbo, Ardagh.

Died peacefully on 1st September 2020 in Killeline Nursing Home after a short illness. Sadly missed by his Brother David (Ovens, Cork), Nieces, Nephews, extended family, Neighbours, Friends & the Management and Staff of Killeline Nursing Home.

May he Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 3rd September in Kilcolman Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

In compliance with current COVID guidelines, John’s funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed online through the condolence section on RIP website or mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to the Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Galvin, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday September 1st 2020 surrounded by his loving family, pre-deceased by his brother Pat (Kilmihill); Jimmy is deeply missed by his loving family, wife Betty (nee Lenihan), daughters Joan, Christine, Helen, Lisa, Carmel and Rose, sons Donal and Liam, sons-in-law Tom, Paudie, Eamonn, Eugene, Mike and Dan, daughter-in-law Caitriona, 19 grandchildren, sister Bridie Lewis (Tullamore), brother Michael (Piltown), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Ballaugh on Friday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Mountmahon to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed. on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Friday at 12.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The National Ambulance Service.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com. The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Jimmy’s life at a later date.

The death has occurred of Tom Enright, Gortroe, Newcastle West.

In his 90th year, on 2nd September 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Orchid Unit, St Ita’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peig, children Brid (McDonnell) John, Maireád (Harnett), Íde (Cremin), sister Anne (O’Callaghan), sons-in-law Joe, Pat, and Jack, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in St Munchin’s Church, Knockaderry this Friday, 4th September, at 12 o’clock. Burial will take place afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link on rip.ie. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers. Donations, if desired, to the Orchid Unit St Ita’s Hospital. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Pauline Croffey (née McDonnell), formerly of Woodview Park & Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Pauline died peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, children Valerie, Tomás & Michael, grandchildren Ethan, Kyle, Conor, Eimear, Frank, Brian & Anna, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Antonia & Clare, brother Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tommy & Michael and sister Doris.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (Sept. 4th) in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen at 12 noon and will be broadcast live. Click here to view

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House Private Please

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre