Deaths in Limerick - August 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Sean Fitzgerald of St Ita`s Street, St Mary`s Park, Limerick City. Late of Star Rovers F.C. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Caroline, Linda and Marcella, grandchildren, Shauna, Sophie, Leanne, Nicole, Donieka, Shantell, Anthony, Noel and Kurt, great-grandchildren Daisy and Neil (jnr), sisters, son in law, nephews, nieces, Sean's lifelong friend Joe Kerley, all other relatives and many friends. Arriving for 11am requiem Mass on Thursday in St Mary's Church, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. In compliance with current guidelines, Sean's funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Hickey of Cóis Rioga, Caherconlish/ Mallow. On August 24 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Nenagh Hospital. Beloved husband of Beatrice, dear father of Julie, Fiona and John and much loved grandfather of Mia, Ella, Tim, Julianna, Chrissie Bea and Ava. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sons-in-law Tom (Doyle) and Edmond (Fitzgerald), daughter-in-law Katerina, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government and H.S.E. guidelines, John's funeral will take place privately. John's funeral will be live streamed from St. Mary's Church, Mallow on Thursday, August 27, at 3pm on churchservices.tv/mallow. House Strictly Private. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sr Ann Hurley, Presentation Sisters, Parnell Place, Limerick City, / Ballysimon, Limerick. Sr. Ann died peacefully in the loving care of the Solas Unit, Milford Care Centre. Pre-deceased by her brother Jim and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her sisters Maura, Noreen and Olive, brother Michael, brothers-in-law John and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephew, her Presentation Community, relatives and her many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Thursday at 11.30am and will be streamed live. Click to View. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and community members only. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Dermot O'Flynn of Castletroy, Limerick / Clontarf, Dublin. On August 23 unexpectedly at the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of Liz, and much loved father of David and Eric. Predeceased by his infant children Rebecca and Brian and his sister Deirdre. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Roz and Cristina, grandchildren Charlotte and Benjamin, brothers Terry and John and sister Donna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. While the family wish they could celebrate his life with all of his family and friends, due to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Friday, 28th August, in Dublin. A memorial service to celebrate Dermot’s life will take place in Limerick at a future date. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Letty Sloan (née Kerrigan) of Stradbally (North), Castleconnell, Limerick and formerly of Glasgow, Scotland. On August 24, peacefully, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Sadly missed by her loving family Joseph, Claire, John, Dominic and Catherine and their partners, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, on Thursday, August 27, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3FM, burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. May she rest in peace.