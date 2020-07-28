Deaths in Limerick - July 28, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Mary Ryan (née Moffatt) of Kilmeedy, Limerick

Wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her son James, daughters Yvonne, Dale and Jacqueline, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at Kilmeedy Church on Thursday (July 30) at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clouncagh Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Joan (Josie) McHugh (née Barry) of Rockfield, Rathkeale. Late of Gortnacranna, Upperchurch, County Tipperary

Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Sadly missed by her brother Tom, nephew Joseph, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing (for family and close friends) at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale on Wednesday (July 29) from 11am followed by Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Holy Trinity cemetery, Church Street.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Agnes Flanagan (née Jacob) of Ashley Close, Westbury, Corbally.

Predeceased by her husband John Flanagan. Deeply regretted by her daughter Carmel; sons Dominic and Fr. Damian (Florida USA), daughter-in-law Bernie; grand-daughters Claire and Ailish; sister Sr. Dorothea Jacob O.P. (South Africa), brothers Michael, Cyril and Fabian, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Requiem Mass will take place at St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury, on Thursday (July 30) at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Church New Cemetery, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.