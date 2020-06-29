Deaths in Limerick - June 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Cahill

Of Milford, Cork and Shanagolden

On June 26, 2020.

Deeply regretted by her brother Chris, sister in law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 1 at 2pm in Shanagolden Church and burial afterwards in Kilbradren Cemetery.

As per HSE Guidelines due to Covid-19 funeral mass is limited to 50 people.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Connery

Of Fairyfield, Kilmallock

On June 29, 2020. Very peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, son Michael, daughters Louise and Jacqueline, daughter-in-law Linda, sons-in-law Ian and Damien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, especially Jason and Adam and his adored great-grand-daughters Ivy and Mabel, brothers Con, Johnny, Billy, Tony, Denis, Neddy, sister Nancy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and his many, many friends

May he rest in peace

In line with the directives and good practice, Mick will be reposing at his home until Wednesday, his funeral cortege will then leave his home at Fairyfield on Wednesday at 11:30am (approx.) to arrive for 12 noon Requiem mass at SS Peter and Paul’s Church in Kilmallock, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery, which will be confined to family and close friends. You may, if you wish, submit your condolence by phone to Daffy's 063-98000 or you can e-mail it through to daffyscondolences@gmail.com at any time. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Bridie Flynn (née Storan)

Of Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Galway and Fedamore

On June 28, 2020, Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, heart-broken children Caroline, Michael, Ann and Susan, sons-in-law Des, John and Richard, daughter-in-Deirdre.

Devoted grandmother will be fondly remembered by her cherished grandchildren Emily, Davin, Tyler, Erin, Alex, Rian, Sophie and Eli.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Margaret, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends.

Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines Bridie’s funeral will take place in private for family only.

Requiem Mass for Bridie will take place on Wednesday July 1 at 12 o’clock in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema.

Followed by private cremation.

Condolences to the family can be sent in the traditional manner.

The family deeply appreciate your kindness and support at this difficult time.

A Memorial Mass for Bridie will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Kathrina O'Dwyer

Of Abbey Lane, Sandmall, formerly of Rosbrien

Peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Alan. Dearly loved daughter of George and the late Phyllis. Regretted by her sisters Bella, Agnes, Anne and Noreen, brothers George and Jude, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home for family and close friends this Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Service in Old Mungret Cemetery on Thursday, July 2 2020 at 12 noon.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Bríd Reddy (née Cusack)

Of Parteen, Clare and Farranshone

Formerly of Glenview Ave, Farranshone, Limerick

Bríd died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Dearly beloved wife of Eamon and daughter of the late Hannah and Michael Cusack. She leaves behind her children, grand-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, relations and neighbours, all of whom have been touched by her strong faith.

“A special thank you to palliative care nurse, Catherine, who was at her side when Covid-19 meant that we could not be.”

Hazel, Saffron and Tiernan put these words together to remember their granny.

“You loved to hear us count in Irish

You emptied salt on every meal

Your eyes lit up every time we visited

Your leaving us now doesn’t feel real”

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Bríd’s family, her funeral will be for those closest to Bríd.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, July 3 at 12 noon at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed below or through the condolence section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Michael Collins

Late of Rosemount, Rathkeale

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Adare and District Nursing Home. Survived by his wiife Nuala, son John, daughters Michelle, Caroline and Susan, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Batty, sisters Maureen, Kathleen and Josie, nephews, nieces,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. As per HSE guidelines Mass and cremation for family only.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Judge (née Purcell)

Of Upper Main Street., Hospital,

Formerly of Ballinlough, Kilteely,

On June 28, 2020

Catherine passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Beech Lodge Care Facility Bruree, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tom, Brothers Bro. Michael, Tommy, Billy, Bro. Charles, Sisters Sr. Rita, Sr. Josephine. Deeply regretted by her brother Philip, sisters Isobel (Horton), Nora (Donovan), Nancy (Ivory), Sr. Juliana (Sally), Breda (McManus), brother in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, family, relatives and friends.

Catherine will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) this Monday, June 29, from 11am until 9pm for anyone who wishes to pay their resepcts.

The family will not be in attendance

Catherine will arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital, on Tuesday, June 30 at 11.20am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace

Due to the present climate under Covid-19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Catherine's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time can leave a message of support and condolences on the link below. Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital