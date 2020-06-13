Deaths in Limerick - June 13, 2020

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Mary McMullen (née Byrne) of Cloverfield, Dromkeen. Late of Monaleen, Limerick and Dublin.

Predeceased by her loving parents Patricia (Pat) and Frank.

Survived by her husband Tony and children Mark, Neil, Darragh, Jenna (Eccles), Damien and Cillian; grandchildren Luke, Jamie, Aibhín, Mia, Lucy, Lee and bump; sisters Anne and Paula; brothers Ricky, Joe, Frank and Jon.

Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, close relatives and a large circle of wonderful friends and kind neighbours.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will be streamed online from St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, Castletroy on Monday (June 15) at 11am.

Cremation afterwards at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of Philip Lonergan of Barna, Pallasgreen.

Deeply regretted by his wife Bridget (Biddy), sons Michael, Rory, Philip, James and Liam; daughter Angela; brother Ned; sister Judy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family mass will take place in Templebraden Church on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of James (Jim) Hennessy of Barrack View, Kilfinane.

Beloved brother of Breda, Mary, Doreen, David, Statia and Angela. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (June 14) at 12pm in St Andrew's Church, Kilfinane with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with the current public health requirements funeral will take place privately.