Deaths in Limerick - May 30, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Willie Rice, Ballydaly, Knockainey.

Very peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Willie, very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son, Liam, Liam’s partner Lorraine, brother Tommy, sister Bridget, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Katie, Rebecca and Conor, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In line with the directives and good practice and with the support of Willie’s family, his funeral, which will be confined to family and close friends, will arrive Monday morning to St Mary’s Church, Knockainey, for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

You may, if you wish, submit your condolence in the open condolence book on RIP.ie or by phone to Daffy Funeral Directors on 063-98000 or you can e-mail it through to daffyscondolences@gmail.com at any time. Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be posted to Daffy Funeral Directors Kilmallock. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Reilly, Elm Place, Rathbane, and late of the 3rd Field Corps of Engineers and Married Quarters Sarsfield Barracks and Irish Shipping.

Peacefully, at St Camillus Hospital after a long illness. Beloved husband of Cecilia. Dearly loved father of Olive, Anne, Lorraine, Mark, Aidan and Damien. Sadly missed sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Finbar, Mattie, Declan, Tony, Eugene and Pascal, sisters Sheila, Bena, Joyce and Bernie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors.

May he rest in peace.