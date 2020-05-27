Deaths in Limerick - May 27, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Sr Ann Marie Crawford, Salesian Sisters, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Athlacca. On May 26 2020, peacefully at Carrigoran House. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, her sisters Sr Margaret Mary, Sr Mary Sarah and Sr Nora Bridget and her brother John. Sadly missed by her sister Catherine, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and her Salesian Sisters.

In line with best practice taken from government advise regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Anne Hogan (née Ryan) of Aylesbury, Clonmacken, Ennis Road, Limerick city and formerly of Ballynanty.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Noel and adored mother of Noel, Michael, Jacqueline and Antoinette. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Catherine and Siobhan, sons-in-law Ger and Paul, adoring grandchildren Rachel, Sophie, Dylan, Adam, Jamie, Lilly, Ashlee, Sean, Jada and Jodie, other relatives and many friends. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Anne's cortege will past through Clancy Strand on Friday (May 29) at approx 12 noon. Please be mindful of social distancing. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of William (Willie) Keating of Clounties, Shanagolden. On May 26 2020. Peacefully in the presence of his loving and much loved wife Mary and in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of CUH after a short illness bravely carried.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, brothers Micheál, Denis and Pat, sisters Lil, Ita and Mary, brothers in law Maurice and Jim, sisters in law Margaret, Cathleen and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Willie’s remains will arrive from his home to St Senan’s Church, Shanagolden at 12 noon on Thursday (May 28) for a private family funeral Mass in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. Burial afterwards in Shanagolden Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Ann O'Keeffe (née Hourigan) of Ballingarry. Ann passed away at home on Saturday, May 23 2020. Predeceased by her daughter Sarah. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Patrick and Aaron, daughters Annette (Cunningham) and Hazel (Delea), grandchildren Caoimhe, Jamie, Donagh, Aishling, Sam, Abbie, Carly, Sadie and Evie, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. The funeral cortege will leave the family residence on Thursday, May 28 at 11am approx to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for 11.30am requiem Mass. A private cremation will follow afterwards.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing measures apply outside the church. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Joan Holmes of Liscreagh, Murroe and formerly of Rath and Birmingham. On May 27 peacefully at St Joseph’s Hospital Nenagh. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Betty O’Brien, sister in law Phyllis Holmes, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Private funeral. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 29 in the Holy Rosary Church Murroe at 11.30 am which will be broadcast on local radio 106.2 FM, burial afterwards in Caherconlish Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Dempsey of Rossroe Avenue, Caherdavin and late of John's Square and SPS, Shannon. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Phyllis and adored father of Jackie, Caroline, Paul and the late John. Sadly missed by his six adoring grandchildren, sister Christina Leahy, daughter-in-law Rona, son-in-law Ryan, nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. John's cortege will pass his residence, on Friday (May 29) at approximately 1.45pm. Please be mindful of social distancing. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael McDonnell of Ruan, Castleconnell and formerly of Botanic Road, Glasnevin, Dublin and Guinness. Michael died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Marie and dearest father of Nicola, Julie, Rory, Conan and Darragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Melissa, son-in-law Raphael, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sister Patricia.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of his family, the funeral will be private. House private. Michael’s requiem Mass will be broadcast on Friday (May 29) at 1pm on the following link. Click to View Mass. May he rest in peace.