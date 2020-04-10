Deaths in Limerick - April 10, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Andrew Tucker of O'Malley Park, Limerick. Late of Windmill Street, Limerick.

Beloved son of Frank and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving partner Marie, brothers Garry, Bobby and Frank, sisters Dolores, Sharon, Louise, Caroline and Tanya, his extended family and friends.

The family will hold a Memorial Mass at a later date to celebrate Andrew’s life.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Cluain Árann, Community Health Centre, Tipperary) of Cornelius J. (Connie) Ryan of Ballycurrane, Emly, Tipperary. Formerly of Herbertstown.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Daly). Sadly missed by his children Pat, Breda, Martina, Caroline and Valerie; daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother Tony, sisters Theresa O'Brien and Breda Noonan; nieces nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral private for immediate family only.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Marie O'Connor (née Fitzgerald) of Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Formerly of Ballygrennan Road, Ballynanty.

Beloved wife of Cornelius (Dick) and much loved mother of Lillian, Deborah, Mark, Neil, Liam, Craig, Derek and the late Albert.

Sadly missed by her grandchildren Ryan, Adam, Jake, Ben, Kody, Megan, Culainn, Harrison, Keegan, Alex and Erin; daughters-in-law Lorraine, Lisa and Sharon, son-in-law Derek, brothers Ronnie and Con, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Mary, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Marie’s funeral cortege will pass through Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra, en route to the Cemetery, on Saturday (April 11) at approx 11.45am, for those wishing to pay their respects to Marie, while adhering to the current Covid–19 recommendations with respect to social distancing.

A private funeral will take place and a memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate the life of Marie.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Pauline English of Cloverfield, Dromkeen.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, son Edward, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

In accordance with government regulations on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Sr. Cecilia Earley of the Little Company of Mary, Castletroy, Limerick, Late of Tubber, County Clare.

Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister Eithne (USA ), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and her Little Company of Mary Sisters.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of the Little Company of Mary Community, Sr. Cecilia’s Funeral will be private.

A Memorial Mass will take place later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Michael (Mickie) Battles of Ballyvareen, Kildimo.

Sadly missed by his sons Mikey and Gerry, his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice and HSE Guidelines regarding public gathering.

A memorial Mass will take place later to celebrate Michael's life.

The death has occurred of John Anderson of Carrigbeg, Doon.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Peggy, brother-in-law Michael Noel, niece Julieanne, nephews Kieran, Gearóid and Michael-Joseph and their partners, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to the current National Guidelines John’s funeral will take place privately.

Mass will be arranged at a later date.