Speeding Limerick motorist 'sailing close to the wind'

A GALWAY man who was caught driving at 156km/h while overtaking cars on a busy Limerick road is “sailing close to the wind”, his solicitor has said.

Brian Mannion, aged 30, of Drumscar, Ballyshrule, Portumna, Galway pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to driving without reasonable consideration.

Sergeant Noel Barry said Mr Mannion was detected driving at that speed in a 100km zone on the N20 at Ballybronogue South, Patrickswell on August 29, 2021.

“He was overtaking cars at the time. When gardai spoke to him he was unable to give a valid reason for speeding,” said Sgt Barry, who added that Mr Mannion has one previous conviction for drink driving.

Enda O’Connor, solicitor for the defendant, said the detection was made near where the M20 motorway ends and funnels into Adare.

“He momentarily accelerated to overtake traffic before it goes to a single lane. He accepts the speed was extremely high. The weather conditions were good and there was no accident," he said.

Mr O'Connor added that his client, a 30-year-old engineer, had pleaded at the first opportunity.

"He does have a previous conviction. He is sailing close to the wind."

Judge Carol Anne Coolican said Mr Mannion was fortunate he was not “facing a more serious charge”.

The judge referred to the good weather conditions and the fact there was no accident before fining Mr Mannion €300.