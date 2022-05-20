Search

20 May 2022

Home in Limerick village broken into during school run

The incident happened in the Dromcollogher area

Reporter:

David Hurley

20 May 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating a burglary which occurred in broad daylight while a homeowner in County Limerick was collecting her child from school.

The woman, whose aged in her late 20s and who lives in the Dromcollogher area, was away from the house for around 20 minutes on May 13, last.

"She was gone from 11.55am to 12.15pm to collect her child from school. When she returned she discovered her back door open, she had forgotten to lock it," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai issue warning following theft incident in Limerick nightclub

A sum of money and jewellery was taken from the house by the intruder.

"I know we are all in a hurry these days but security must come first, take the time to check that all the windows and doors of your house are secure before you leave it, no matter how short a time you will be out of the house for," added Sgt Leetch.

Local News

