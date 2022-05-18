Search

18 May 2022

BREAKING: Searches and arrests made in Limerick as part of 'match-fixing' probe

The ten men were arrested as part of Operation Brookweed

Reporter:

David Hurley

18 May 2022 11:15 AM

A NUMBER of searches have been carried out in Limerick by gardai investigating alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

As part of Operation Brookweed, members of the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is carrying out a day of action across the country.

As part of the planned operation, ten men have been arrested and a number of residential properties have been searched.

The operation, focusing on the Southern and Dublin Metropolitan Region, is being supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City garda divisions.
 
"The males, who are aged from their early 20s to 60s,  have been arrested on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at various stations in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Region," said a garda spokesperson.

Operation Brookweed stems from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).
 
Commenting on the operation, Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne said: "Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport. It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.”
 
Gardai are appealing to any persons who have any information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to contact them at 1800 40 60 80 or via their local garda station.

In a statement, issued this Wednesday, the Football Association of Ireland said: "The Football Association of Ireland notes the latest developments in the Gardai enquiry into alleged match fixing. The FAI, in conjunction with UEFA, remains committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing. As this is now a legal matter we will be making no further comment."

