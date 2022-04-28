Search

28 Apr 2022

Man sustains broken jaw after intervening in Limerick street fight

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

28 Apr 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information about an assault incident in Limerick city centre that happened ten days ago.

A man sustained serious injuries when he was attacked at Denmark Street in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

"The assault happened on Sunday morning, April 17, at 01.30am but the man was badly injured and was not able to report it to gardai until the following Wednesday when he was released from hospital," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

WATCH: Limerick gardai hunt gang who broke into three stores on one night

The victim, whose aged in his mid-20s, had been out socialising earlier in the night have travelled into the city centre from his home in the Dooradoyle area.

"At 1.30 on the Sunday morning, he was on Denmark Street when he intervened in a fight between two other males. He got a punch to his jaw and it was subsequently discovered that his jaw was broken and he required surgery to repair it," explained Sgt Leetch who has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"If you were on Denmark Street and witnessed this assault or know anything about it could you contact Gardai on 061-212400 please," she said.

