Man charged over burglaries at church in Limerick town

A MAN has been charged in connection with two break-ins at the same County Limerick church within weeks of each other.

Marcin Wilczewski, aged 38, of Templegreen, Newcastle West appeared before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at the local court on Friday.

Detective Garda Jerry O'Sullivan gave evidence of arresting and conveying the defendant to Rathkeale garda station where he was later charged.

"He made no reply to the charges after caution," said Det Garda O'Sullivan.

It is alleged that on January 25, 2022, Mr Wilczewski committed a burglary at the Church of Immaculate Conception, St Mary's Road, Newcastle West.

On the same date he is charged with criminal damage at the church in Newcastle West, namely a stained glass window with a replacement value of €9,500.

Mr Wilczewski was also charged with burglary at the Church of Immaculate Conception, St Mary's Road, Newcastle West on dates between February 12 and February 13.

On those dates it is alleged he committed criminal damage at the same church of a glass window with a replacement value of €1,000.

The defendant was also charged by Detective Garda O'Sullivan with handling stolen property at Kilmallock Road Enterprise Centre, Old Cork Road on July 24, 2021.

He is also alleged to have committed a burglary at William Lyons Garage, Ballymore, Askeaton on dates between July 23 and July 23, 2021.

Detective Garda O'Sullivan said he was objecting to bail for the accused.

Michael O'Donnell, solicitor for Mr Wilczewski, said there was no bail application at this time.

Judge Coolican remanded Mr Wilczewski in custody to appear at Limerick District Court this Tuesday when Mr O'Donnell said there may be an application for bail.