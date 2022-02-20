Search

20 Feb 2022

Limerick church broken into for second time this year

The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newcastle West

Reporter:

David Hurley

20 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a church in County Limerick was broken into for a second time in 2022.

The most-recent burglary at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newcastle West occurred last weekend.

"The break-in happened overnight between 8pm Saturday, February 12 and 8am on Sunday, February 13. The criminals damaged five candle stands that have money collection boxes attached to them. The value of the damage caused could run to €2,000," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Man arrested and charged following theft from church in Limerick village

"No cash is kept in any church overnight, these collection boxes are emptied regularly throughout the day but the damage caused can be very expensive to repair," she added.

The church is located on the main N21 Limerick to Kerry road and gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual to come forward.

A man was questioned last month following the first burglary and investigations into that incident are also continuing.

Gardai at Newcastle West can be contacted at 069 20650.

