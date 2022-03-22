Search

23 Mar 2022

Smartphone app helps gardai locate device stolen from Limerick shop worker

Gardai were able to locate the stolen device using the 'Find my Phone' App

Reporter:

David Hurley

22 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI investigating the theft of a phone from a retail worker in Limerick were able to locate the device using the 'Find my Phone' app which he had installed.

The phone was taken from the young man after he was threatened at knifepoint by another man who had entered the store where he works.

"The male culprit demanded the contents of the till and the staff member's phone and then ran off," said divisional crime prevention office Sergeant Ber Leetch.

 When gardai arrived at the scene, they advised the victim to activate the app which was installed on his phone.

"This lead gardai to an address where they recovered the stolen phone," explained Sgt Leetch who added that members of the divisional Scenes of Crime Unit subsequently examined the property and recovered a large amount of DNA evidence which may assist gardai in identifying a suspect.

Local News

