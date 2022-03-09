Gardai warn that 'romance fraud' is back in Limerick

GARDAI are warning people engaging in online relationships to be vigilant after a woman living in County Limerick was targeted in, so called, a romance fraud.

According to gardai, the woman, whose aged in her late thirties, began a relationship with a man who she met online.

"He said he was from America and they became romantically involved," explained Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"After a time he offered her some financial assistance to buy a house, she believed him. He then informed her that he required €400 as he had to begin the house purchase in Euro. The lady lodged that amount into a bank account in the United States and she never heard from him again," she added.

The divisional crime prevention officer says the woman is distressed and embarrassed over the incident but is happy that she reported the incident to gardai.

"She is a victim and the scammer is the criminal but she feels that she should have known better. This male, claiming to be in the USA could be anywhere in the world, her money cannot be tracked as it moved swiftly from one account to another. I can only caution people to be extremely suspicious of any relationship online but especially when money is asked for, no matter what the circumstances do not pay out any money," she advised.