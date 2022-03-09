Search

09 Mar 2022

Progress being made to shut down 'drugs supermarket' in Limerick estate

Operation Copóg was launched in St Mary's Park a year ago | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK TD has reiterated his view that the success of a special operation targeting criminality in the St Mary's Park area of the city is dependent on a 'drugs supermarket' being shut down.

Operation Copóg, a joint initiative between gardai and the local authority, was launched a year ago this week in response to growing concerns among residents and other stakeholders.

There have been several high-profile garda raids in the estate over the past year which resulted in numerous arrests and seizures while Limerick City and County Council has overseen the demolition of a number of derelict buildings.

BREAKING: Man due in court following drugs seizure in Limerick estate

Giving an update at the quarterly meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, Superintendent Brian Sugrue confirmed there have been a number of "significant arrests" and prosecutions arising from Operation Copóg.

He added that gardai are continuing to work closely with the council and that additional community garda who were assigned to St Mary's Park 12 months ago remain in place.

Acknowledging the widespread concerns about a specific property where drug-dealing is taking place, Supt Sugrue said progress is being made.

"There has been very close engagement with Limerick City and County Council over recent weeks and months and in very recent times, in recent days, there has been some progress and steps have been taken in relation to that address by Limerick City and County Council," he said.

While acknowledging what has been achieved over the past year, Deputy Maurice Quinlivan says the success of Operation Copóg comes down to one thing.

"The problem is the success of failure of Operation Copóg will be determined by one particular property and I think that property is still, unfortunately, operating almost on a 24/7 basis. Crack cocaine among other stuff is being sold out of it," he said adding that he has been informed the sale of drugs has often resumed with minutes of gardai leaving the area.

Two takeaways in same Limerick village ordered to close amid food safety fears

“Local residents have told me that often, one hour later (following a garda search) it's up and running again. But people who work in the services say that actually, it has been up and running 20 minutes later,” Mr Quinlivan told the virtual meeting.

