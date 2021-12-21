BREAKING: Man due in court following drugs seizure in Limerick estate

A MAN has been arrested and charged following a major search operation in Limerick city during which drugs and drug-making parafernalia were seized.

Gardaí attached to to the divisional drugs unit conducted a search operation as part of Operation Copóg in St Mary’s Park on Monday morning.

"Search warrants were executed at a number of properties in St Mary’s Park as part of this operation. Gardaí were assisted by the regional Armed support Unit, Emergency Response Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit," said a spokesperson.

According to gardai, the properties were found to be heavily modified and reinforced to obstruct entry.

"During the course of the operation €700 worth of suspected cocaine was seized along with items used for the preparation of crack cocaine including baking soda and chemical ammonia," added the spokesperson.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to this investigation and was detained in Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court later today this morning.