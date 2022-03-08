Garda recruitment events take place in Limerick as deadline to apply approaches

A NUMBER of events have taken place across the Limerick garda division over the past week ahead of the deadline for applications under the new garda recruitment scheme.

General information was provided to the general public and potential applicants regarding the current Garda Recruitment campaign which was launched earlier this year.

One promotional event, at Bishop Street, Newcastle West last Friday, was headed by Garda Enda Moroney and Gard Cathy Healy when another took place, last week, at Colbert Station in the city.

"If you are of good character, are aged between 18 and 34 and have suitable educational, medical and physical requirements you are eligible to join," said Sergeant Ber Leetch who added a number of changes have been made compared to previous recruitment campaigns.

"For instance the Irish language is no longer required - you must be fluent in Irish or English or both. Huge changes have been made to the uniform and dress code policy and this may be of particular interest to our diverse and minority communities. The new policy includes information about the carrying of religious articles of faith, the wearing of certain items and gender identity and wearing the uniform," she explained.

The recruitment campaign is being run in partnership with the Public Appointments Service and further information can be found at garda.ie or publicjobs.ie.

The closing date for applications is 3pm pm Wednesday, March 16.