Missile 'hurled' at bus stopped at busy Limerick junction

GARDAI are appealing for information after a missile was thrown at a busy which was stopped at traffic lights in the city.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm last Thursday when the Bus Éireann bus was stopped at St Nessans Road in Raheen at its junction with Avonmore Road.

"The bus was travelling in the direction of Limerick city. A thief came along and hurled a missile at the door of the bus which resulted in the glass on the door being shattered. Luckily , there were no passengers on the bus at the time," said Garda John Finnerty.

While an investigation into the incident is ongoing, gardai say they don’t have any description of the culprit.

"This is an act of vandalism on a bus which is part of the Bus Éireann fleet which provides an excellent service to the people of

Limerick. The gardai at Roxboro Road are anxious to speak to any witnesses to this incident," added Garda Finnerty.

Roxboro Road garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.