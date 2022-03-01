Search

01 Mar 2022

Missile 'hurled' at bus stopped at busy Limerick junction

Missile 'hurled' at bus stopped at busy Limerick junction

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information after a missile was thrown at a busy which was stopped at traffic lights in the city.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm last Thursday when the Bus Éireann bus was stopped at St Nessans Road in Raheen at its junction with Avonmore Road.

"The bus was travelling in the direction of Limerick city. A thief came along and hurled a missile at the door of the bus which resulted in the glass on the door being shattered. Luckily , there were no passengers on the bus at the time," said Garda John Finnerty.

Youths on scramblers stir up the muck on Limerick bus

While an investigation into the incident is ongoing, gardai say they don’t have any description of the culprit. 

"This is an act of vandalism on a bus which is part of the Bus Éireann fleet which provides an excellent service to the people of
Limerick. The gardai at Roxboro Road are anxious to speak to any witnesses to this incident," added Garda Finnerty.

Roxboro Road garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media