Limerick home broken into while owner attended funeral

GARDAI are investigating a burglary at a private home in County Limerick that occurred while the owner was attending a funeral.

The house in Askeaton was entered and searched sometime between 9am and 2pm on Sunday, February 13. Gardai believe some property was taken but not cash as the owner did not have money in the house.

"As terrible as it is, this is not the first time a house was broken into while a family were at a funeral or indeed a wedding. We all know how easy it is to discover when a funeral is taking place and unfortunately, this includes criminals," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai say, where possible, it is a good idea from a security point to have a neighbour or a friend stay in the house while it is not occupied or to at least keep an eye on it.

Anyone with information on the burglary in Askeaton is asked to come forward.