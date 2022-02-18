Search

18 Feb 2022

Limerick home broken into while owner attended funeral

Limerick home broken into while owner attended funeral

The incident happened in Askeaton last weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

18 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating a burglary at a private home in County Limerick that occurred while the owner was attending a funeral.

The house in Askeaton was entered and searched sometime between 9am and 2pm on Sunday, February 13. Gardai believe some property was taken but not cash as the owner did not have money in the house.

"As terrible as it is, this is not the first time a house was broken into while a family were at a funeral or indeed a wedding. We all know how easy it is to discover when a funeral is taking place and unfortunately, this includes criminals," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Limerick man pays heavy price for not explaining where he dumps his rubbish

Gardai say, where possible, it is a good idea from a security point to have a neighbour or a friend stay in the house while it is not occupied or to at least keep an eye on it.

Anyone with information on the burglary in Askeaton is asked to come forward.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media