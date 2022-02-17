Ban and fine for Limerick motorist who reversed into garda jeep after he got ‘spooked’

WHEN A Cappamore man offended, he did it “spectacularly” a judge has said.

Andy Murphy, aged 35, of Shanacloon, Cappamore pleaded guilty to seven counts of dangerous driving and no insurance.

Kilmallock Court heard that Mr Murphy was “spooked” by gardai investigating a separate incident, “took off” and crashed into a ditch. He then reversed into a garda jeep and “fled on foot”.

Inspector Pat Brennan said at around 9am on Sunday, May 2, 2021, an armed support unit was on patrol in Murroe village.

“They saw and followed a vehicle that was acting suspiciously. The car drove off on the Liscreagh Road and failed to stop. It was being driven at excess speed, and culminated with the vehicle going into a ditch on a narrow bend. The car then reversed into the garda armed support unit. The driver fled on foot. No persons were injured. A female was apprehended at the scene,” said Insp Brennan.

Kilmallock Court heard that Mr Murphy was subsequently arrested and questioned by gardai. Insp Brennan said the defendant “made full admissions”.

He has 17 previous convictions - all for road traffic offences.

Judge Patricia Harney asked what were the suspicions the gardai had prior to the offending.

Insp Brennan said there was a separate incident going on in Murroe which the armed support unit were investigating.

“He (Mr Murphy) took off,” said Insp Brennan.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Murphy, said it was a “coincidence”.

Judge Harney noted there were seven dangerous driving summons before the court and that the defendant had reversed into the garda jeep.

Mr Power said his client’s previous convictions are for minor road traffic offences. He said Mr Murphy does have a full policy of insurance but not for the vehicle he was driving on the morning of May 2.

“He drives for a living,” said Mr Power, who handed in a letter from Mr Murphy’s employer to the judge. The solicitor said when the vehicle came to a halt it was close to Murroe village.

“It wasn’t a high speed chase for miles. He has a partner, is the father of two children and has a very good job. He never came to garda attention before this apart from minor road traffic matters,” said Mr Power.

Insp Brennan said that Mr Murphy drove in a circle of the village.

Judge Harney said when Mr Murphy offended he did it “spectacularly”.

Mr Power said while there was “no good time” to do it, it was a Sunday morning and the roads would be quiet.

Insp Brennan said he doesn’t know why the defendant “took off”. “He got spooked,” said the inspector.

Mr Power said it was because he was aware he had no insurance.

Judge Harney convicted and fined Mr Murphy on one of the dangerous driving summonses. He was disqualified from driving for four years. The other six counts were taken into consideration as they “essentially were all part of the one event”.

Mr Power asked for his client’s disqualification to be deferred for six months as driving is “an integral part of his work”. There was no objection by Insp Brennan on behalf of the State.

Judge Harney also took into consideration Mr Murphy reversing into the garda jeep.

Mr Power there was nobody injured and Insp Brennan said the damage was of a “superficial nature”.

Judge Harney said it was a “most unfortunate series of events”.