Warning as designer sunglasses and phones are stolen from parked cars in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating a number of thefts from parked cars.

In one incident, two pairs of expensive sunglasses were stolen from a car which was parked in the Rhebogue area of the city after the owner failed to lock the vehicle.

"Every time you leave your car check that it’s locked by pulling the door handle and look in to make sure nothing is on view that might attract a criminal," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, a van was broken into while the owner was attending a local soccer match.

The supporter, whose aged in his thirties parked his van and went off to watch the match in Abbeyfeale. When he returned, he saw that the driver’s window of his van had been smashed and his iPhone 11 had been taken," explained Sgt Leetch.

"Unfortunately, he left his phone visible in the van. Gardai know that criminals will go from car to car,

trying doors and looking in for something to steal," she added.