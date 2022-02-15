Search

16 Feb 2022

Warning as designer sunglasses and phones are stolen from parked cars in Limerick

Gardaí urge shoppers to be mindful of retail car park thefts

Gardai are appealing to motorists not to leave valuables visible in parked cars I FILE IMAGE

Reporter:

David Hurley

15 Feb 2022 10:01 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating a number of thefts from parked cars.

In one incident, two pairs of expensive sunglasses were stolen from a car which was parked in the Rhebogue area of the city after the owner failed to lock the vehicle.

"Every time you leave your car check that it’s locked by pulling the door handle and look in to make sure nothing is on view that might attract a criminal," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Council identifies nearly 300 'derelict' sites and properties across Limerick

In a separate incident, a van was broken into while the owner was attending a local soccer match.

The supporter, whose aged in his thirties parked his van and went off to watch the match in Abbeyfeale. When he returned, he saw that the driver’s window of his van had been smashed and his iPhone 11 had been taken," explained Sgt Leetch.

"Unfortunately, he left his phone visible in the van. Gardai know that criminals will go from car to car,
trying doors and looking in for something to steal," she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media