Council identifies nearly 300 'derelict' sites and properties across Limerick

THERE are now almost 300 properties in Limerick on the derelict sites register – with the majority added in the last three years.

The figures, released to the council’s community, leisure and culture committee, come with concern growing at the number of homes lying idle amid the housing crisis in the country.

And a major cross-party campaign is running this month to highlight the levels of dereliction across Ireland, with a special walking tour of vacant units in the city set for February 26.

As of the end of January, there were 290 properties on Limerick City and County Council’s derelict sites register.

While some of these may be industrial buildings, it’s understood a significant proportion is out-of-use living spaces.

Council said that since 2019, 249 properties have been added to the derelict sites register, a move which is designed to compel landowners to act to tackle these.

Of the homes currently on the register, council has proposed 166 to acquire on a compulsory basis. Often in this case, the local authority will then put the unit back on the market.

However, some councillors have called for these to be given over to the housing waiting list, which stands at 2,333 at present.

The local authority has already taken on 102 properties which were considered derelict.

The chair of the community committee, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “It’s a shame with such a housing crisis that we have these derelict units. Some of them in my opinion could be refurbished a lot quicker. There is some urgent action required. I do understand council has to go through a legal process. Again, that can be difficult and there can be all kinds of obstacles put in the way. People have a right to property, but they do not have a right to allow that property to go into a state of dereliction.”

He also said that some derelict homes attract illegal dumping and rats, causing chaos for neighbours.

Meanwhile, the free walking tour of different vacant and derelict properties in Limerick is being organised for Saturday, February 26.