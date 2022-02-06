Supervisor prosecuted and fined following scuffle at Limerick company

A WORKER at a Limerick company was prosecuted for assault after a complaint was made to gardai that he pushed and shoved a colleague in the workplace.

Anthony Nolan, aged 42, of Gleann Aine, Hospital pleaded guilty to a charge of assault, under the provisions of Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against Person Act relating to an incident which occurred at Munster Packaging, Emly Road, in the village.

Inspector Pat Brennan told Kilmallock Court a complaint was made to gardai regarding an incident on May 7, 2021.

“Between 8.30am and 9am the defendant approached the victim. Words were exchanged, he (Mr Nolan) threatened him and pulled at his arms and shoulders. He said, ‘If there were no cameras here I would tear you around the place.”

Insp Brennan added that the victim told gardai he “felt intimidated”.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Nolan, said there were no injuries and he made a number of submissions on behalf of Mr Nolan.

“My client worked there for a number of years and was a supervisor. He had received complaints about the victim’s attitude - his demeanor," he said adding that the victim "was a difficult person to work with.”

Insp Brennan agreed with the solicitor that what occurred was essentially “pushing and shoving”.

Mr O’Donnell said Mr Nolan, who has one previous conviction for assault dating back to 2007, has since left the company and is now gainfully employed elsewhere.

During the hearing, Judge Patricia Harney read out some of the victim impact statement which was prepared by the victim.

“He said he was ‘physically assaulted’. He didn’t require ‘medical attention but has long lasting psychological trauma’. He said he was ‘physically sick every morning before going to work’,” she said.

The judge said it was “quite clear” there is a history between the parties.

“There is a previous conviction of assault,” said Judge Harney, who convicted and fined Mr Nolan €200 for assault.