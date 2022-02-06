Search

06 Feb 2022

Fresh garda warning over pickpockets in Limerick as student is targeted

Fresh garda warning over pickpockets in Limerick as student is targeted

The incident happened at William Street in Limerick city centre

Reporter:

David Hurley

06 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are urging vigilance and are again warning that pickpockets are currently active in Limerick.

In one recent incident, a 20-year-old Spanish student was targeted as she waiting for a bus at William Street in the city centre.

"She had her purse in her shoulder bag but when she looked for it, she discovered that it had been stolen. She believes that this theft happened while she was waiting for her bus as this was the only opportunity anybody had to be close enough to her," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Young woman targeted by 'brazen' pickpocketer in Limerick city centre

"Pickpockets do need to get close in order to lift the purse, wallet or phone from us so we must be aware of and protect our personal space. Sometimes people can get close to us in lifts, queues or busy areas and we may not be suspicious. Unfortunately, these are the occasions that pickpockets love," she added.

The garda advice is to Keep your valuables in a difficult to reach inner pocket or cross body bag with a zipped fastening.

