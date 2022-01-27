Search

27 Jan 2022

Young woman targeted by 'brazen' pickpocketer in Limerick city centre

Young woman was targeted by 'brazen' pickpocketer in Limerick city centre

The culprit was quickly identified and arrested by gardai

Reporter:

David Hurley

27 Jan 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A WOMAN was remanded in custody after she appeared in court charged in connection with a brazen theft which occurred in the broad daylight.

According to gardai, when the victim - a 21-year-old woman who got off a bus at William Street, she sensed she was being followed.

"She walked on and the woman, who is in her thirties and unknown to her, walked up to her and started chatting to her. This
woman got very close and then the girl realised that her wallet was gone from her pocket," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

While gardai were immediately alerted, a bank card in the stolen wallet was used three times before the victim contacted her bank to cancel it.

"In this case the thief was identified and arrested by gardai. She was brought to court and has been remanded in custody," said sgt Leetch who added that people should trust their instincts if they think they are being followed.

"As confidently as you can, cross the road, turning to see who is behind you. If you are still being followed, keep moving. Make for a busy area and tell people what is happening. If necessary, call the police," she advised.

Local News

