05 Feb 2022

Elderly woman targeted in 'distraction theft' at car park of Limerick retail park

The incident happened at Limerick One Shopping Park

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a purse from an elderly woman who was the victim of a so-called distraction theft.

The woman, whose aged in her early eighties, had returned to her car in the Limerick One Shopping Park when a man she did not know pointed out that damage has been caused to her car.

“The woman got out and went to the rear of her car to look at this damage, she didn’t see any. She did see another male open her passenger door, take her wallet from her bag (which was on the seat) and the two males ran off with it,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"This is a classic example of a distraction theft and people should be aware that it could happen to them. If you are approached by a stranger it is better to be suspicious and remain in your car, keeping your personal property with you. If the person persists, draw attention to yourself by using the car horn and get the attention of the security staff," added Sgt Leetch.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 26 and gardai at Henry Street are investigating.

