05 Feb 2022

Burglar entered Limerick apartment while owner was outside smoking cigarette

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

03 Feb 2022 9:46 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are warning people to secure their homes even if they are only leaving for a short period of time.

The warning has been issued following a recent burglary at an apartment complex in the city centre.

"The apartment owner, who lives at Steamboat Quay, went to have a cigarette outside of the apartment block, he didn’t lock the apartment door and the apartment was unoccupied for a short time. When he returned to the apartment about ten minutes later he could see that the door was wide open and that property was missing," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Criminals are very quick to spot an opportunity, lock your door no matter how short a time you may be leaving your apartment or house for," she added.

Gardai attached to Henry Street station, which is located nearby, are investigating the incident.

Local News

