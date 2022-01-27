BREAKING: Limerick man admits sending explicit messages to Fine Gael TD

A COUNTY Limerick man has pleaded guilty to harassing a Fine Gael TD.

Gerard Culhane, aged 43, of Marian Place, Glin admitted, at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, harassing Deputy Jennifer Carroll MacNeill at unknown places within the state on dates between January 13, 2020 and March 26, 2020.

After the plea was formally entered, Pieter Le Vert BL, prosecuting, asked the court to direct the preparation of a victim impact statement. He said the plea of guilty had been indicated by the accused well in advance of today's court appearance.

Karl Monahan BL, defending, said Mr Culhane's solicitor has organised an appointment for his client with a psychologist and he hoped a report would be complete and ready within eight weeks.

Mr Monahan said his client has no previous convictions and he asked the court to direct that a report be prepared by the Probation Services.

Judge Melanie Greally granted the application and she remanded MR Culhane on continuing bail pending a sentencing hearing on May 11, next.

At an appearance before Dún Laoghaire District Court last November Detective Sergeant Rachel Kilpatrick told Judge Ann Watkin that messages sent via the Facebook app included videos of “sexually explicit content” from a porn website featuring a male masturbating.

Pictures of Ms Carroll MacNeill, which had already been in the public domain, were also sent and some conversational messages referred to upcoming events in her life alongside “emojis and kisses”.

Dt Sgt Kilpatrick said the public representative and Culhane were not known to each other personally. Judge Watkin commented that it would have been pretty horrific and frightening for Ms Carroll MacNeill.

As part of the conditions of his bail Culhane has to sign on weekly at a local garda station and inform gardaí of any change to his address.