Search

14 Jan 2022

Cold-hearted thieves steal children's moneyboxes from Limerick home

Cold-hearted thieves steal children's moneyboxes from Limerick home

Gardai at Abbeyfeale are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

14 Jan 2022

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information about a particularly mean crime which took place in Abbeyfeale recently.

The burglary happened in broad daylight late last week while a house in the town was unoccupied for a short time - in the middle of the day.

"This was from 2pm to 4pm in the afternoon last Thursday and in this time, criminals broke in through their rear patio door," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Thieves lift crib to get at donation box in Limerick church

"The four upstairs bedrooms were ransacked and three moneyboxes containing cash belonging to the children were
taken," she added.

Gardai at Abbeyfeale are investigating and anyone with information about the burglary and the theft of the moneyboxes is asked to come forward.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media