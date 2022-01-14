Cold-hearted thieves steal children's moneyboxes from Limerick home

Gardai at Abbeyfeale are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for information about a particularly mean crime which took place in Abbeyfeale recently.
The burglary happened in broad daylight late last week while a house in the town was unoccupied for a short time - in the middle of the day.
"This was from 2pm to 4pm in the afternoon last Thursday and in this time, criminals broke in through their rear patio door," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"The four upstairs bedrooms were ransacked and three moneyboxes containing cash belonging to the children were
taken," she added.
Gardai at Abbeyfeale are investigating and anyone with information about the burglary and the theft of the moneyboxes is asked to come forward.
