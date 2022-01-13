Search

13 Jan 2022

Mayor of Limerick opens book of condolences following murder of Offaly schoolteacher

Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick has opened a book of condolences in memory of Mary Immaculate College graduate Ashling Murphy, who was killed in Tullamore yesterday.

The 23-year-old schoolteacher died after she was attacked in broad daylight while out running in her hometown of Tullamore, County Offaly.

Commenting this Thursday evening, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Ashling’s death is a huge tragedy and a senseless killing, and on behalf of the people of Limerick city and county I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Ashling’s parents, family and friends on their loss.”

He said the outpouring of grief following her murder shows how well loved and respected she was in her local community and further afield, including in Limerick where she studied.

“Her college friends and the faculty and staff in MIC are in shock at the tragic loss of Ashling, a loss that is incomprehensible for someone so young to be taken in such a sudden and violent manner. It is such a frightening situation that someone can go out for a run and be attacked and killed. We must ensure that everyone in our society is protected," stated Mayor Butler.

The book of condolence is available here and will remain open for seven days.

It will then be collated and forwarded to Ashling’s family.

